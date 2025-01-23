Bank deposits grow 10.83% to Rs 221.50 trn, show steady improvement in Jan

The pace of bank deposit mobilisation showed steady improvement as they grew by 10.83 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 221.50 trillion in the fortnight ending January 10, 2025. In the previous fortnight, the deposits of scheduled commercial banks grew by 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s data.

Credit grew by 11.47 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 178.01 trillion in the fortnight ending January 10, 2025. In the preceding fortnight, ending December 27, 2024, credit had expanded by 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y.

Recently, in its outlook for FY26, analysts at India Ratings said that deposit growth is lagging credit growth, leading to an elevated loan-to-deposit ratio. This is expected to persist in financial year 2026 and may normalise by FY27.