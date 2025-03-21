Bank employee strike scheduled for March 24-25 postponed by 1-2 months

In a relief to the banking system ahead of the financial year-end, the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has postponed the proposed strike on March 24 and 25, 2025, in view of the positive discussions on issues including a five-day working week.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), a constituent of UFBU, said in a statement that the adjourned conciliation meeting took place today from the morning. There was serious discussion on the demands at the meeting, where officials of the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Union Ministry of Finance, were also present. The meeting was held under the aegis of the Central Labour Commissioner (CLC).

The joint secretary of the DFS spoke on video call and informed about the positive discussion the Finance Minister and the DFS secretary had on the issue of five-day banking. The IBA proposed to further discuss issues like recruitment, performance-linked incentives (PLI), and other matters.

The meeting has been adjourned to be held again in the third week of April. In view of this positive development, it was felt necessary to postpone the strike for a month or two. "Units are thus informed that our strike on 24th and 25th is postponed," AIBEA said.

The CLC informed that he will directly monitor the issues including implementation of five-day banking.

The UFBU represents nine major bank unions, including the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), and the National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE).

The UFBU has listed major demands for public sector banks (PSBs), including adequate recruitment across all levels, including workmen and officers; stronger laws to prevent attacks on bank employees; and implementation of the National Pension System (NPS) active-choice fund in every bank. In addition to this, the unions have also called for withdrawal of recent performance review directives from the DFS.