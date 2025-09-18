Banks' era of infra funding over, capital markets to lead: KV Kamath

The era of banks being the primary source of infrastructure funding is over, said KV Kamath, Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID).

He stated that bank credit for long-term infrastructure projects is a no-go as banks have short-term liabilities, which prevent them from lending to projects with a tenure of more than 10–15 years, highlighting maturity mismatch as a structural constraint.

Instead, the financing baton is being passed to capital markets, mutual funds, pension funds and insurance companies, which are inherently better suited for long-duration investments. He pointed out that these markets have matured significantly in recent years.

“What was unthinkable five years ago—raising capital outside the banking system—is now happening. Corporate India is increasingly funding itself through internal accruals, equity markets and bond markets,” Kamath said. ALSO READ: Military electronics - how nations are reinventing warfare According to data, defaults by infrastructure companies fell from 8.5 per cent in FY16 to just 0.3 per cent in FY24. However, commercial banks’ credit growth to infrastructure has slowed, dropping from 10 per cent pre-2020 to a projected 5 per cent in FY26. This decline underlines the need for specialised financial institutions and innovative instruments to fill the gap.