Home / Industry / Banking / MSME lending sees robust value, volume growth, delinquencies also increase

MSME lending sees robust value, volume growth, delinquencies also increase

The increase in lending to the MSME sector reflects robust credit demand from small businesses as well as improving credit access supported by the increasing digital lending initiatives

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
premium
The number of active loans rose 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.9 crore (Representational image )
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 3:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grew by 19.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 45.3 trillion (as of June 2025) and the number of active loans rose 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y to 6.9 crore during this period. This reflects robust credit demand from small businesses as well as the improving credit access in this segment supported by the increasing digital lending initiatives, according to the CRIF–SIDBI Small Businesses Report 2025. However, delinquency trends moved up in the 91–180 days past-due date (DPD) bucket to 1.5 per cent from 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y. It remained flat at 3.4 per cent in the 30-91 DPD; and improved to 2.9 per cent from 3.2 per cent in the 181-720 DPD. 
Overall small business credit exposure trends
   
It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Financial Stability Report of June 2025 had observed that the share of subprime borrowers in the MSME portfolio of banks had fallen to 23.3 per cent in FY25 from 33.5 per cent in June 2022. But in the 28th round of the RBI’s Systemic Risk Survey conducted in May 2025, around 80 per cent of the respondents’ perceived export-dependent manufacturing sectors - such as textiles, readymade garments, electronics - and MSMEs in the export clusters to face the highest risk due to global trade disruptions. Nearly 40 per cent of respondents assessed the shipping and logistics industry to be the most vulnerable to trade slowdown.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Banks may turn to domestic bond market in H2FY26 for Tier-II bonds

Premium

Four banks may log in to NBBL's 'interoperable netbanking' in October

Premium

Next-gen public-sector banks on agenda as two-day Manthan begins

Premium

Slim credit demand sees large PSBs turn focus to mid-sized corporates

Premium

PSBs shut 1.5 mn inoperative Jan Dhan accounts in 1-time exercise in April

Topics :MSME lendingMSME credit

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story