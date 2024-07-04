BBPS-credit card activation: Bank expects 3-4 weeks leeway for integration

Major credit card-issuing banks, which are yet to integrate with the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) platform for receiving credit card bill repayments via third-party applications, are anticipating a 3–4-week grace period from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to complete the activation process, sources aware of the development said.

The Indian Banks Association (IBA) is liaising with the RBI on the issue, the sources said, adding that banks have already put in place systems to go live on the BBPS and the on-boarding process of all the banks will be completed in a few weeks' time.



An email sent to RBI and IBA did not elicit a response till press time.

RBI had mandated that credit card bill payment should be processed through the BBPS starting July 1. However, a few major credit card issuers have not yet integrated their systems on schedule, causing confusion among credit card users. Industry insiders suggest there hasn't been widespread disruption because users have multiple options to settle their dues.

Currently, third-party applications like Cred, Paytm, PhonePe, or Amazon Pay utilize NEFT, RTGS, or other payment methods to transfer funds to credit card issuers after users clear their bills on their platforms. Once all credit card issuers and third-party applications integrate their systems with the BBPS platform, these apps will settle payments with banks via the BBPS platform.



Business Standard had previously reported that certain third-party applications had opted to facilitate credit card bill payments exclusively for banks integrated into the BBPS starting from July 1, out of concern for compliance with the RBI's mandate. For instance, to stay in line with the RBI's guidelines, Paytm has decided to process credit card transactions for only those banks that have gone live on BBPS.

According to the BBPS website, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Yes Bank, Indian Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank are yet to go live on the platform, while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank, and a few others are already live on the platform.