Home / Industry / Banking / Datanomics: NBFC asset quality improves but trails banks' performance

Datanomics: NBFC asset quality improves but trails banks' performance

RBI asks NBFCs to focus on asset quality as agriculture and commercial real estate show higher stress

NBFC, NBFCs
premium
Representative Image
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 7:05 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) should prioritise asset quality over loan growth, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Shirish Chandra Murmu recently said, citing their role in extending credit to underserved communities. NBFCs’ overall gross non-performing assets as a proportion of total loans (GNPA ratio) stood at 2.4 per cent in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), an improvement from 6.1 per cent during the NBFC crisis that began in September 2018. Even so, it remains higher than that of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs), a reversal from the pre-crisis period, when NBFCs had fared better than SCBs. Sector-wise, commercial real estate shows the highest asset-quality stress, followed by medium industry, agriculture, and micro and small enterprises. In terms of credit distribution, industry and retail loans together accounted for over 80 per cent of NBFC lending in FY25. On the other hand, the GNPA ratio for industry was 2.5 per cent and for retail loans, it was 3 per cent. Conversely, agriculture and allied activities accounted for less than 2 per cent of total NBFC credit, but their GNPA stood at 6 per cent of their total loans. 
 
 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank says Bahrain court rejects all seven Credit Suisse AT1 claims

UIDAI launches Aadhaar face authentication software for banks, fintechs

SBI cautions customers ahead of September 11 nationwide bank strike

S&P assigns 'BBB' rating to BoI on sufficient capitalisation, solid funding

SBI, Bank of Baroda flag possible disruption from bank unions' strike calls

Topics :NBFCsRBIBad loansGNPAs

First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

Next Story