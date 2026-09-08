S&P assigns 'BBB' rating to BoI on sufficient capitalisation, solid funding

S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday assigned 'BBB' long-term rating to Bank of India (BoI) on sufficient capitalisation, solid funding, and healthy liquidity.

The US-based agency said the ratings reflect the likelihood of extraordinary support for the state-run bank from the government, if needed.

The long-term rating on BoI is one notch above its assessment of the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for the bank, S&P said while assigning its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings to the bank.

'BBB' rating denotes adequate capacity of the institution to meet its financial commitments.

The stable outlook on long-term rating reflects our view that the bank will maintain its adequate capital position and solid funding and liquidity over the next two years.