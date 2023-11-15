Home / Industry / Banking / Deposits mobilisation overtakes credit in fortnight; credit up 16%

Deposits mobilisation overtakes credit in fortnight; credit up 16%

According to Reserve Bank of India data, sequentially, loans grew by Rs 1.28 trillion from Rs 148.52 trillion as on October 20, 2023

Abhijit Lele

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bank credit rose by 15.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 149.81 trillion as of November 3, 2023, reflecting a steady tempo of loan growth amid the festive season.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, sequentially, loans grew by Rs 1.28 trillion from Rs 148.52 trillion as on October 20, 2023. The figures for credit and deposits exclude the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger effect.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Rating agency CARE Ratings in its review has said the outlook for bank credit offtake remains positive, with projected growth of 13-13.5 per cent for FY24, excluding the merger's impact. The credit offtake is supported by factors such as economic expansion and a continued push for retail credit, which has been supported by improving digitalisation. The personal loan segment is expected to perform well compared to the industry and service segments in FY24.

Bank deposits grew by 12.74 per cent YoY to ₹195.80 trillion as of November 3, 2023. Sequentially, banks raised over ₹2.0 trillion in the reporting fortnight, increasing from Rs 193.78 trillion as of October 20, 2023.

The Credit and Deposit Growth Gap Continues to Remain Elevated; growth in the liability franchise will play a significant role in sustaining loan growth, the rating agency said.

Also Read

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts

HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth

HDFC Bank to report first quarterly result after merger; what to expect?

In HDFC Bank integration process, 70% of HDFC top executives to retire

RBI asks Bajaj Finance to stop loan disbursal via its two lending products

Govt may disinvest 5-10% in select PSBs to realise share market gains

Healthy outlook: Banks profit rises 33.5% to Rs 77,564 crore in Q2

ESAF Small Finance Bank shares gain 15% during stock market debut

ICICI Bank gets RBI nod to make ICICI Securities wholly-owned subsidiary

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bank creditRBICARE RatingsHDFC

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story