Deposits outpace credit growth after 30 months, hinting at stability

After nearly 30 months, deposit growth in the banking system has inched above credit growth, potentially signalling an end to a period of uncertainty that prompted the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to encourage banks to adopt innovative strategies to attract more deposits and narrow the gap between credit and deposit growth.

According to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), deposits in the banking system have grown by 11.74 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the fortnight ended October 18 to Rs 218.07 trillion, while credit growth in the same period came in at 11.52 per cent Y-o-Y, totalling Rs 172.38 trillion.

However, the deposit growth of 11.74 per cent for the fortnight ended October 18 is slightly lower than the 11.8 per cent growth in the previous fortnight (October 4). Similarly, credit growth also slowed during the October 18 fortnight, decreasing from 12.77 per cent in the prior period.

Credit growth has consistently outpaced deposit growth since the fortnight ending March 25, 2022, leading to a widening gap that reached as much as 700 basis points. According to a report by the State Bank of India (SBI), historically there have been episodes where credit and deposit growth divergence has persisted for two to four years.

The challenge of deposit mobilisation for banks intensified due to the upward trend in equity markets, which attracted a larger share of household savings away from the banking system. Post Covid-19, households have increasingly shifted their investments to equities, directly as well as through mutual funds (MFs), reducing allocations to bank deposits.

Data from Kotak Institutional Equities shows that household allocation to equities, MFs, and portfolio management services/alternative investment funds has risen from 15 per cent in 2020 to 25 per cent in 2024. Conversely, allocation to bank deposits—including fixed deposits, savings account deposits, and current account deposits—decreased from 53 per cent in 2020 to 42 per cent in 2024.

Allocation to fixed deposits dropped to 23 per cent in 2024 from 28 per cent during the same period. Savings account allocation has also declined, from 22 per cent in 2014 to 17 per cent in 2024.

The merger of erstwhile mortgage lender HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank has also contributed to deposit concerns in the banking sector, as HDFC Bank’s credit–deposit ratio moved above 100 per cent post-merger, up from approximately 85 per cent pre-merger.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has, on numerous occasions in recent months, cautioned banks to enhance their deposit mobilisation efforts as they face strong competition from equity markets. Consequently, banks are adopting innovative strategies to attract household deposits.

In response, banks have increased interest rates on fixed deposits, which has impacted their margins, and introduced allied services to attract more deposits. State-owned banks have also begun leveraging Jan-Dhan accounts to mobilise deposits.

In the second quarter, deposit growth for private sector banks outpaced credit growth. Major private sector banks such as HDFC Bank saw deposit growth exceed credit growth as the bank aims to reduce its elevated credit–deposit ratio to pre-merger levels. Similarly, ICICI Bank reported stronger deposit growth than loan growth, and deposits for Axis Bank also grew faster than loans.

However, for state-owned banks (10 out of 12), which have reported their Q2 earnings, deposit growth has lagged behind credit growth.