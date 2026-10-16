Festival demand already picking up: Canara Bank CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh

Part of the money was used for new advances and part for replacing high-cost deposits, where the difference was more than 100 basis points. I don't have the exact number readily, but every month we roll over ₹40,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore. The total was only about ₹55,000 crore against a deposit base of close to ₹17 trillion, which is not a big difference. There is also no cash reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirement on these deposits, so we saved 22-23 per cent there as well. All in all, there is a gain.