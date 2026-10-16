Home / Industry / Banking / Festival demand already picking up: Canara Bank CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh

Festival demand already picking up: Canara Bank CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh

Brajesh Kumar Singh says treasury and forex income should improve, while the bank aims to raise ₹8,500 crore in capital this fiscal

Brajesh Kumar
premium
Canara Bank MD & CEO Brajesh Kumar Singh says festive demand is picking up and treasury income should improve.
Anjali Kumari New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 11:32 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Canara Bank is seeing consumption-led demand and retail lending pick up as the festival season begins, with the bank holding its net interest margin (NIM) guidance of 2.5-2.6 per cent. It reported a gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio of 1.50 per cent and a net NPA ratio of 0.30 per cent, and plans to raise ₹8,500 crore of capital this financial year, said Brajesh Kumar Singh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Canara Bank. In a telephonic interview with Anjali Kumari, Singh said treasury and forex income should improve in the coming quarters. Edited excerpts:
 What is your outlook for demand over the festival season?
 
We expect good demand, led by retail lending and consumption-linked segments. It has already started picking up. The festival season has just begun, so we will know how it compares with last year only as it progresses, but the start has been good.
 
Your treasury income fell by 68.5 per cent during Q2FY27. How do you see it shaping up from here?
 
The pressure will not continue for long. As yields ease, treasury income should improve, and we will recoup what we have booked.
 
Your forex income was also down. Do you expect it to recover, and what impact do you see from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) new directions on forex derivatives?
 
The dip was common to most banks this quarter. Last quarter, we and other banks were busy garnering foreign currency non-resident (bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, and everybody was accounting for the dollar at the same time, so there was less income. Things will certainly improve now.
 
Are you likely to raise your credit and deposit growth guidance for the year?
 At the beginning of the year, we guided for credit growth of 11 per cent to 12 per cent and deposit growth of 9 per cent to 10 per cent. We are growing much faster than that, but we will keep the guidance as it is for now. If we keep working hard, we will certainly better it.
 
Where do you expect NIM to settle over the next quarter and the year?
 
Our guidance is 2.5 per cent to 2.6 per cent, and we are protecting it even in the toughest of times. It was 2.55 per cent this quarter. We hope to hold it and even improve it by a few basis points, but we will stay within the guidance.
 Are you seeing stress in small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment, where NPAs are the highest?
 
MSME is 13 per cent of the book, agriculture is 22 per cent and retail is 24 per cent. NPAs are not high in MSME. Our total gross NPA is only 1.50 per cent and net NPA is 0.30 per cent, while MSME gross NPA is 3.90 per cent, against a benchmark of around 5 per cent. There is no stress in that segment, and the total stress in our book, including special mention account (SMA)-0, is only 2.42 per cent.
 
How are you planning to deploy your FCNR(B) deposits?
 
Part of the money was used for new advances and part for replacing high-cost deposits, where the difference was more than 100 basis points. I don't have the exact number readily, but every month we roll over ₹40,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore. The total was only about ₹55,000 crore against a deposit base of close to ₹17 trillion, which is not a big difference. There is also no cash reserve ratio (CRR) or statutory liquidity ratio (SLR) requirement on these deposits, so we saved 22-23 per cent there as well. All in all, there is a gain.
 
What impact do you expect from the new CRR requirement of 99 per cent on a daily basis?
 
Not much. On a full-fortnight basis, we were already maintaining 100 per cent on average. The only change is that instead of 90 per cent, you now have to keep 99 per cent every day. For those two to three days, the difference between money kept today or tomorrow is not substantial for a bank making a profit of ₹19,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore.
 
 When do you plan to raise capital this year?
 
The board has approved raising ₹8,500 crore, of which ₹4,500 crore is Tier-I and ₹4,000 crore is Tier-II. Out of the Tier-I, we have already raised ₹2,042 crore. Rates are a little elevated, so we are looking for an opportune time during this fiscal and will raise the funds when we get a good rate.
  
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fairfax Financial to retain Sharma as IDBI CEO, names Kannan chairman

Premium

Global investors firm India BFSI bets with over $20 bn in deals since 2025

RBI approves amalgamation of Emirates NBD's Indian branches with RBL Bank

Punjab National Bank Q2 results: Net profit rises 13% to ₹5,532 crore

Global digital payments to double by 2030 as new instruments gain ground

Topics :Canara Bankfestive seasonMarket InterviewsBanking sector

First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 11:32 PM IST

Next Story