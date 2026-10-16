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Global digital payments to double by 2030 as new instruments gain ground

Capgemini's World Payments Report 2027 says non-cash transactions have grown nearly fivefold over the past decade, with instant payments, e-money and digital currencies reshaping global commerce

digital payment
Digital payments surge as non-cash transactions are set to double by 2030: Capgemini report. (Representative image)
Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 4:20 PM IST
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The global payments industry continues to build on a decade of sustained momentum in digital payments. According to the Capgemini Research Institute’s 'World Payments Report 2027', non-cash transactions have grown nearly fivefold over the past decade and are on track to double again by 2030. What began as the digitisation of consumer payments is now reshaping the broader flow of commerce across retail, commercial, treasury, and cross-border transaction ecosystems.
 
Digital payments now sit at the centre of economic activity, creating new expectations for immediacy, transparency, security, and interoperability. The digitisation of commercial activity is redefining how businesses buy, sell, finance, and manage operations, creating new requirements for how money moves across commercial ecosystems.
 
The report says the payments industry is not only growing in scale but also changing in composition.
 
New digital payment instruments are steadily capturing B2B and B2C market share from traditional methods, reshaping how consumers and businesses interact with money. While cards continue to dominate global payments, digital options such as instant payments and e-money have become increasingly mainstream.
 
Looking ahead, Capgemini estimates that stablecoins, tokenised deposits, and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) will account for approximately 4 per cent of global payments volume by 2030, underscoring the emergence of new digitally native forms of value transfer. 
 
                 
 
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Topics :Digital PaymentsPayment banksIndustry ReportBanking systemfinanceCashless transactions

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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 4:20 PM IST

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