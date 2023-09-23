Home / Industry / Banking / Finance Minister Sitharaman meets G20 expert group on strengthening of MDBs

Finance Minister Sitharaman meets G20 expert group on strengthening of MDBs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met the G20 Independent Expert Group on strengthening of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 9:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday met the G20 Independent Expert Group on strengthening of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs).

The G20 Independent Expert Group (IEG) is co-convened by former American treasury secretary Lawrence Summers and ex-chairman of the 15th Finance Commission N K Singh.

The IEG set up by G20 India Presidency has focused on strengthening MDBs and delivered Volume 1 of its report which was acknowledged by G20 leaders in New Delhi Leaders Declaration earlier this month.

"The #G20IEG members are currently in India working on Volume 2 of their report to be discussed in #G20 meetings scheduled to be held under the Indian Presidency in #Marrakech on sidelines of @IMFNews @WorldBank #AnnualMeetings," the finance ministry said in a post on X.

The fourth and final Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) Meeting under India's G20 Presidency is taking place next month in Morocco.

MDBs need to provide an additional USD 260 billion annually to fund sustainable infrastructure and help nations achieve SDG targets, the group said in its Vol 1 report.

Additional spending of some USD 3 trillion per year is needed by 2030, of which USD 1.8 trillion represents additional investments in climate action, mostly in sustainable infrastructure, and USD 1.2 trillion in additional spending to attain other sustainable development goals (SDGs), it said.

The major MDBs are World Bank, International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and African Development Bank (AfDB).

Also Read

Post-pandemic development requirements becoming lot more focussed: FM

European development bank chief takes reform agenda to G20 talks in India

Nirmala Sitharaman's Daughter Parakala Vangamayi ties knot in Bengaluru

FM Sitharaman to review state of economy at FSDC meeting on Monday

Sitharaman, Japanese counterpart to announce Sri Lanka debt restructuring

Banking giant Wells Fargo prepares for wealth battle after $1 bn turnaround

Regional rural banks merger unlikely to happen in current financial year

Corporate employment growth slows to 5.5% in FY23: Bank of Baroda report

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

NBFCs need to diversify funding sources, reduce reliance on banks: RBI

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerG20 nationsG20 economies

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story