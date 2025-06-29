Home / Industry / Banking / Ketan Kumar Joshi named J&K Bank CFO for 3-year term, replaces Fayaz Ganai

The Bank notified the appointment to the stock exchanges in accordance with Sebi Regulations

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank
Joshi has replaced Fayaz Ahmad Ganai, a spokesperson of the J&K Bank said. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Sunday announced the appointment of Ketan Kumar Joshi as its new chief financial officer for a term of three years.

Joshi has replaced Fayaz Ahmad Ganai, a spokesperson of the J&K Bank said. The Bank notified the appointment to the stock exchanges in accordance with Sebi Regulations.

"A seasoned professional in banking and finance, Joshi brings over two decades of extensive experience across Indian and international financial institutions," the spokesperson said.

Before joining the J&K Bank, Joshi served as CFO at North East Small Finance Bank Ltd. (2019-2024), where he successfully led a number of critical initiatives.

He also spearheaded the bank's system migration from FIS (PROFILE) to BSG (TURING), ensuring capital growth aligned with business expansion and regulatory requirements.

Joshi has served in Afghanistan with Maiwand Bank, Bakhtar Bank, and Ghazanfar Bank. He also served as senior vice president at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Jammu and KashmirIndia's chief financial officersAfghanistan

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

