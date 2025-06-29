The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Sunday announced the appointment of Ketan Kumar Joshi as its new chief financial officer for a term of three years.

Joshi has replaced Fayaz Ahmad Ganai, a spokesperson of the J&K Bank said. The Bank notified the appointment to the stock exchanges in accordance with Sebi Regulations.

"A seasoned professional in banking and finance, Joshi brings over two decades of extensive experience across Indian and international financial institutions," the spokesperson said.

Before joining the J&K Bank, Joshi served as CFO at North East Small Finance Bank Ltd. (2019-2024), where he successfully led a number of critical initiatives.