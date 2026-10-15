Maintained complete integrity for IDBI privatisation: Dipam secy Chawla

The first learning is that this is the first time we have strategically restructured a bank. All the earlier cases were CPSEs (central public sector enterprises), and there was no document or experience ever prepared for a bank. The Reserve Bank of India comes into this transaction with its own guidelines and regulations, and the banking law has to be respected. There are also multiple parties: the Government of India, LIC, the bank itself, the bidding entity, a parent entity, and multiple qualified parties. Everyone had to be consulted to arrive at a commonly agreed document. The most important learning was how to strategically restructure a bank. Model documents were prepared for the first time, which is why the process was so complex and difficult. That is a big achievement.