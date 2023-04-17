Top card cos to go live with UPI-linked RuPay credit card feature by June



But now, these players are expected to go live on this UPI feature by June. Axis Bank, the fourth-largest credit card issuer, could do so much sooner, sources aware of the development said. Major credit card issuers in the country such as SBI Card, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank were expected to go live on the “RuPay credit card on UPI feature” by March 2023. However, technical changes at the issuers' end had prevented them from doing so at that time.



Last June, the Reserve Bank of India decided to allow linking of credit cards to UPI, which was earlier being used only as a “pay now” facility. This, RBI said, would provide additional convenience to users and enhance the scope of digital payments. Currently, three public sector banks – Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Punjab National Bank – are live on this feature, as is private sector lender HDFC Bank, which is also the country’s largest credit card issuer. Further, BHIM, Mobikwik, and Paytm app customers can link their RuPay credit card on UPI. Other apps are enhancing their tech platforms to enable such linking as well.



According to the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), RuPay credit cards on UPI will provide a seamless, digitally-enabled credit card lifecycle experience for customers, who will also have increased opportunities to use their credit cards. Merchants will gain from the spike in consumption and will become part of the credit ecosystem with the acceptance of cards using asset-lite QR codes. The idea behind the move is to expand the size of the merchant base that accepts credit card payments. Roughly 2-4 million merchants accept credit cards, while over 50 million merchants accept credit card payments. So, this feature is looking to include 50-million UPI merchants in the formal credit economy. This is expected to drive consumption in a big way.



The feature has only been allowed for RuPay credit cards, but in all probability, RBI will extend it to other card networks such as Visa and Mastercard. Experts have said that the RuPay credit on UPI feature has the potential to grow the credit card market 2-3 fold. Consequently, the NPCI brought out guidelines that said no extra charges will be levied on small merchants for transactions of up to Rs 2,000 processed via RuPay credit cards on UPI. The circular issued by NPCI, the umbrella entity for retail digital payments in the country, said that small merchants will also be exempt from interchange, app provider and other tariffs.

Following this step, the RBI has now proposed to enhance the scope of the payments by enabling transfer to/from pre-sanctioned credit lines at banks. This means the UPI network will facilitate payments financed by credit from banks. This feature can augment or even act as a substitute to credit cards, which cater to a very niche segment of the population.