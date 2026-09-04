Microfinance recovery to help SFB gross NPAs decline in FY27: Crisil

Over the past two fiscals, the microfinance portfolio experienced elevated credit stress owing to borrower overleveraging. As a result, despite accounting for only around 30 per cent of advances, the segment contributed disproportionately to overall delinquencies. In response, SFBs recalibrated growth, strengthened underwriting practices and tightened risk management standards, including alignment with the microfinance industry's Guardrails 2.0 framework. Overall, SFBs appear to be moving beyond the recent stress cycle, supported by stronger underwriting standards and healthier performance from newer microfinance vintages.