Banking system surplus liquidity hits 4-year high on strong FCNR(B) flows

The surplus liquidity in the banking system rose to Rs 6.65 trillion on Monday, the highest since April 19, 2022, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. The surge in liquidity was driven by strong inflows mobilised through the FCNR(B) swap scheme.

Consequently, the RBI conducted two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions worth Rs 10 trillion. Banks parked Rs 3.74 trillion against the notified amount. Banks parked Rs 1.14 trillion at the seven-day VRRR auction on Monday against the notified amount of Rs 6 trillion, while they parked Rs 2.59 trillion at the overnight VRRR auction against the notified amount of Rs 4 trillion. Both auctions were conducted at a cut-off and weighted average rate of 5.24 per cent.

The central bank plans to conduct additional overnight VRRR auction on Wednesday worth Rs. 5 trillion. “The overnight rates are at around 5.20 per cent, and the RBI is offering 5.24 per cent at the auction. There is not much spread for the banks to park their fund for a long term with the RBI,” said the treasury head at a state-owned bank. The weighted average call rate (WACR) — which is the operating target of monetary policy — settled at 5.16 per cent, against the previous close of 5.18 per cent. Further, demand remained subdued because liquidity in the banking system is unevenly distributed, with surplus funds concentrated with a few banks. While some large banks saw healthy mobilisation via the FCNR(B) scheme, the same was not true for most mid-sized and smaller banks.

Banks had raised $65.4 billion through FCNR(B) deposits alone by August 21, with the dollars subsequently swapped with the RBI, adding to rupee liquidity in the banking system. As a result, system liquidity has risen above Rs 5 trillion, prompting the RBI to use VRRR auctions to keep overnight rates aligned with its operating target and prevent excess funds from putting downward pressure on short-term rates. “We expect the total mobilization to have touched $100 billion because the mobilization was huge during the last fortnight,” said the treasury head at a state-owned bank. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated to a two-month high against the dollar to settle at 94.95 per dollar, against the previous close of 95.17 per dollar.