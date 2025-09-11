Home / Industry / Banking / Next-gen public-sector banks on agenda as two-day Manthan begins

Next-gen public-sector banks on agenda as two-day Manthan begins

Focus on cybersecurity, customer experience, scaling strategies

PSBs
premium
The last such Manthan was held in April 2022, with the entire PSB leadership, under the guidance of the DFS, taking the Enhanced Access & Service Excellence reforms to the next level.
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public-sector banks (PSBs) will deliberate on strategies to build globally competitive and scaled institutions for Viksit Bharat 2047, which may also involve changes in regulatory stewardship and potential stake dilution in the future, according to a senior banker.
These discussions will take place during the two-day PSB Manthan summit, beginning September 12. 
“The two-day Manthan will address several issues related to PSBs, including their long-term growth and emerging challenges such as cybersecurity. This is the first such Manthan with PSBs in over two years,” said a source. 
The agenda will cover a wide range of themes, including envisioning the customer experience of the future, strengthening governance and operational excellence, driving innovation through technology partnerships, and improving asset quality. 
“Bankers are also expected to discuss building an inclusive and future-ready workforce in PSBs, strategies for scaling banks for Viksit Bharat 2047, and modernising PSB technology,” the source added. 
The two-day summit is expected to see the presence of Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju, senior partners from companies like McKinsey & Company and Google Cloud, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J, the chiefs of PSBs, and other finance ministry officials. 
The last such Manthan was held in April 2022, with the entire PSB leadership, under the guidance of the DFS, taking the Enhanced Access & Service Excellence reforms to the next level. 
During the previous Manthan, six working groups were formed to examine PSB operations and suggest improvements in customer service, digitisation, human resource incentives, corporate governance, and interbank collaboration. 
It is worth noting that two rounds of Gyan Sangam were held in 2015 and 2016, leading to several reforms in the banking and financial sectors, including the privatisation of PSBs and insurance companies. 
The latest PSB Manthan comes amid record profits for PSBs, with cumulative earnings reaching ₹1.78 trillion in 2024-25 (FY25), a growth of 26 per cent over the previous year. All 12 PSBs had earned a total profit of ₹1.41 trillion in 2023-24, marking a year-on-year increase of about ₹37,100 crore in absolute terms.

Talking points

  • Envisioning the future of customer experience and enhancing service delivery
  • Discussions on improving governance, operational excellence, and overall  efficiency at banks
  • Driving innovation through strategic technology partnerships and modernisation of systems
  • Focusing on measures to improve the asset quality of PSBs
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Slim credit demand sees large PSBs turn focus to mid-sized corporates

FinMin likely to host two-day PSB Manthan with PSU bank leadership

Banks betting on festive season, GST cut to boost credit growth in H2FY26

Premium

Banks nearing limit to buy bonds; RBI meeting bankers ahead of H2 calendar

RBI clears reappointment of R Gandhi as Yes Bank Chairman till 2027

Topics :public sector banksBanking sectorPSU Banks

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story