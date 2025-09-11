Next-gen public-sector banks on agenda as two-day Manthan begins

Public-sector banks (PSBs) will deliberate on strategies to build globally competitive and scaled institutions for Viksit Bharat 2047, which may also involve changes in regulatory stewardship and potential stake dilution in the future, according to a senior banker.

These discussions will take place during the two-day PSB Manthan summit, beginning September 12.

“The two-day Manthan will address several issues related to PSBs, including their long-term growth and emerging challenges such as cybersecurity. This is the first such Manthan with PSBs in over two years,” said a source.

The agenda will cover a wide range of themes, including envisioning the customer experience of the future, strengthening governance and operational excellence, driving innovation through technology partnerships, and improving asset quality.

"Bankers are also expected to discuss building an inclusive and future-ready workforce in PSBs, strategies for scaling banks for Viksit Bharat 2047, and modernising PSB technology," the source added. The two-day summit is expected to see the presence of Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju, senior partners from companies like McKinsey & Company and Google Cloud, Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J, the chiefs of PSBs, and other finance ministry officials. The last such Manthan was held in April 2022, with the entire PSB leadership, under the guidance of the DFS, taking the Enhanced Access & Service Excellence reforms to the next level.