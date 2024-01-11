Home / Industry / Banking / RBI asks banks' audit heads to take pre-emptive steps to mitigate risks

RBI asks banks' audit heads to take pre-emptive steps to mitigate risks

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI outlined the Reserve Bank's supervisory expectations and asserted that supervision is effective when supported by effective Assurance Functions

RBI
Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reserve Bank of India’s Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao has asked heads of assurance functions – compliance, risk, and internal audit – of banks to initiate pre-emptive measures to mitigate risks.

The Assurance Functions should work in collaboration with each other and avoid silos within the banks to provide a holistic assurance to stakeholders, said M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy Governor, RBI, in his keynote address at the Conference of Heads of Assurance Functions. The theme of the Conference was ‘Resilient Financial System – Role of Effective Assurance Functions’. The conference was held on January 12, 2024, in Mumbai.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


RBI today in a statement said this conference was part of the series of supervisory engagements kicked-off by the Governor in May 2023 with the Conference for the Directors of Public and Private Sector Banks on the theme of ‘Governance in Banks – Driving Sustainable Growth and Stability’.

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI outlined the Reserve Bank’s supervisory expectations and asserted that supervision is effective when supported by effective Assurance Functions.

He urged the Assurance Functions to play the role of conscience keepers of their institutions. These functions should maintain strong independence and a proactive alert stance to identify and mitigate emerging risks for ensuring the stability of the financial institutions and the resilience of the broader financial system.

The Conference included technical sessions on the three Assurance Functions by the Chief General Managers of the Reserve Bank and Presentations on Best Practices by Heads of Assurance Functions of select Scheduled Commercial Banks.

The Conference concluded with an open house interaction of the participants with the Executive Directors of the Reserve Bank.

Also Read

Trai directs annual audit for telcos, asks to refund overcharged tariff

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI revise guidelines for SFBs, raise min capital requirement to Rs 200 cr

PNB hikes MCLR, Union Bank withdraws festive discount on vehicle loans

Banks' net profit likely to grow by 16.7% in Q3 due to high credit offtake

State-run banks look to equity fundraising as perpetual bonds lose sheen

Home loans' share of retail segment decline to 47.2% in Nov, shows data

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIauditIndian banking systemPrivate banks

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story