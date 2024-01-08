Banks' net profit likely to grow by 16.7% in Q3 due to high credit offtake

Gaining from high credit offtake and lower credit costs, banks are likely to post a 16.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit in the third quarter ended December 2023 (Q3FY24). However, sequentially, net profit may shrink by 2.4 per cent over the second quarter ended September 2023 (Q2FY24), according to analysis of Bloomberg’s analyst estimates. Both private sector lenders and public sector banks could witness a sequential contraction in net profits.

Sanjay Agarwal, director, CARE Ratings, said banks are benefiting from a high volume of loan offtake. 'Hence the growth in bottomline is steady (on a Y-o-Y basis) even while the net interest margins are under pressure. The impact of margin pressure is visible on profits on a sequential basis,' he said.

The net interest income (NII), a key earning source for lenders, is expected to rise by 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3FY24. However, sequentially, the growth could be subdued at 2.3 per cent, reflecting pressure from the rising cost of deposits and net interest margins (NIMs). The decline in the share of low-cost funds – Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) – in total deposits continued in the third quarter as customers shifted funds from CASA to term deposits, bankers said.

"CASA ratios are likely to moderate further across banks as deposit churn toward higher-rate term deposits continues. We thus expect systemic NIMs to moderate further, though the pace of moderation is likely to decline versus that in Q2FY24," brokerage Motilal Oswal said.

The credit of the banking system has expanded at a pace of 20.2 per cent Y-o-Y till the middle of December 2023, up from 17.4 per cent a year ago. Bank deposit growth also gathered pace with a 14.0 per cent Y-o-Y increase by the middle of December 2023, up from 9.4 per cent a year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

Bankers said even with an improved pace of deposits mobilisation, the gap between the growth rate of deposits and advances remains significant. Banks have hiked term deposit rates to attract and retain deposits.

The Weighted Average Rates on outstanding Domestic Term Deposits rose to 6.79 per cent in November 2023 from 5.62 per cent a year ago. The Weighted Average Lending Rates on outstanding loans rose to 9.78 per cent in November 2023 from 9.42 per cent a year ago, RBI data showed.

Another domestic brokerage, Centrum, said banks are poised to achieve another quarter of robust advances growth. However, intense competition on the deposits front persists, contributing to an upward trajectory in the Cost of Funds.

Banks' gains from the treasury income are likely to be modest as bond yields stayed elevated at the close of December 2023 over the previous quarter.

On the expenses side, continued technology spends and investments in branch expansion/business growth would affect the operating expenditure run-rate. Shortfalls on residual wage and pension provisioning would be important to assess earnings growth, according to Motilal Oswal’s note.