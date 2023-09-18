Home / Industry / Banking / SBI introduces digital opening of NRE/NRO account setup through YONO

SBI introduces digital opening of NRE/NRO account setup through YONO

This service is designed for NTB or 'new to bank' customers, providing them with ease and efficiency in the account opening process, SBI said in a statement on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 5:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State Bank of India (SBI) has introduced a digital facility for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to effortlessly open NRE and NRO accounts (both savings and current accounts) through its mobile app YONO.

This service is designed for NTB or 'new to bank' customers, providing them with ease and efficiency in the account opening process, SBI said in a statement on Monday.

This initiative fulfils a long-standing demand from NRI customers for a hassle-free way to open and manage their accounts in India, it said.

An Non-Residential External (NRE) account is a bank account opened in India in the name of an NRI, to park his foreign earnings; whereas, an Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) account is opened in India in the name of an NRI, to manage the income earned by him/her in India. These incomes include rent, dividend, pension, interest, etc.

The bank has leveraged technology to create a seamless, digitized account opening process that ensures efficiency and accuracy, making it a one-stop solution for NRI banking needs, it said.

Customers can track the status of their applications in real-time, keeping them informed every step of the way, it added.

Also Read

Yono app fetches Rs 100 crore in fee income every quarter: SBI Chairman

SBI to take YONO to US, looks at 5% loan growth in global operations

More than 2,200 lost mobile phones traced in Telangana in two months

Axis Bank launches 'Infinity Savings Account' with zero transaction fees

Govt may consider 0.3% fee to maintain UPI payment system: Report

Standard Chartered sets up banking centre in Chennai to serve UHNI clients

Green funding: SBI to bundle home loans with rooftop solar installations

15 years since US bank Lehman Brothers fall: Looking back to look ahead

RBI releases list of 15 NBFCs in upper layer under scale based regulations

Healthy loan book growth likely to drive profitability of banks in FY24

Topics :sbiNRIBanking Industry

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story