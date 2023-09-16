Home / Industry / Banking / Standard Chartered sets up banking centre in Chennai to serve UHNI clients

Standard Chartered sets up banking centre in Chennai to serve UHNI clients

Aimed at serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, the Private Banking Centre offers products, advisory, and insights to manage, grow, and protect personal and business wealth

Press Trust of India Chennai
Standard Chartered (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2023 | 5:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Private sector Standard Chartered Bank has inaugurated its private banking centre in the city, the over-century-old bank said on Saturday.

The Private Banking Centre is the fifth after Bengaluru, New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

Aimed at serving high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, the Private Banking Centre offers products, advisory, and insights to manage, grow, and protect personal and business wealth.

"Being one of the oldest global banks in India, we have relationships across multi-generations and therefore we can focus both on a traditional approach while offering bespoke, objective, and holistic advice supported by an open architecture platform," said the Bank's Managing Director and Head Affluent, Private Bank and Branch Network, Nitin Chengappa.

"We are excited to open our new private banking centre in Chennai. Tamil Nadu is a major economic and financial centre, and we see a lot of potential for growth in our private banking business in this region," he said.

With the setting up of the new Private Banking Centre, the clients would get access to a suite of unique investment, wealth, and banking solutions. The Centre also supports them with a private banker, service manager, and also investment specialist with access to a full spectrum of solutions.

On the setting up of the Private Banking Centre, the bank's Head-Private Banking, Pankaj Walia said, India's Ultra High Net worth population is growing rapidly, and there is a huge opportunity in this space.

"The country's start-up culture, supported by strong GDP growth and new capital, is creating a new group of billionaires," he said.

The Bank recognises the clients' diverse wealth management needs and hence, brings access to a full spectrum of end-to-end financial solutions, as a global universal bank, for every stage of the client's personal and business journey, Walia said in the release.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023: BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming & telecast

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

Asia Cup BAN vs AFG: Mehidy, Taskin and Shanto heroes as Bangladesh win big

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Green funding: SBI to bundle home loans with rooftop solar installations

15 years since US bank Lehman Brothers fall: Looking back to look ahead

RBI releases list of 15 NBFCs in upper layer under scale based regulations

Healthy loan book growth likely to drive profitability of banks in FY24

Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Topics :Standard CharteredHNIsPrivate banks

First Published: Sep 16 2023 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story