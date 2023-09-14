Home / Industry / Banking / Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Maruti partners with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to dealers

Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury said the bank's supply-chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to Maruti Suzuki dealers

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Bank to provide financing solutions to its dealers.

The two parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will empower over 4,000 Maruti Suzuki dealerships across the country with comprehensive inventory funding options for their working capital requirements, the company said in a statement.

"This alliance with Indian Bank will strengthen relationships with dealer partners and ensure a seamless car buying experience for customers," Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava, said.

"The goal all along has been to work closely with Indian Bank in developing personalised offers and end-to-end working capital solutions for our dealer partners across the country," he said.

Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury said the bank's supply-chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to Maruti Suzuki dealers, at favourable terms which will help drive their business growth.

Topics :Maruti SuzukiIndian Bankrefinancing norms

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

