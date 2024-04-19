Tough times for urban cooperative banks as bad loans build, ranking dips

Urban cooperative banks in India, set up after the success of similar initiatives in Europe, trace their history to the 19th century.

The last few years have not been great for the segment, which holds more than Rs 5 trillion in deposits, shows a Business Standard analysis of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data released as part of its ‘Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks’ Outlook 2022-23’.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Cooperative banks are popular because they often give higher interest than other banks but many of them are financially weaker after the pandemic. The RBI rates banks on the basis of factors like capital adequacy, asset quality, management, earning, liquidity and system and controls. Around 22 per cent of urban cooperative banks were put in the lowest two categories in 2018-19. The number increased to 35 per cent in 2022-23 (chart 1).

