Home / Industry / News / Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

India may receive 5-10% of it, say industry experts

Raghavendra Kamath Mumbai
Premium
Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Topics :Real Estate Blackstone

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 7:58 PM IST

Also Read

Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector

Residential real estate sales to lag commercial in FY23: CRISIL

Blackstone to acquire majority stake in R Systems for Rs 2,904 crore

We have no exposure to troubled banks in the US: Blackstone-backed Mphasis

Bengaluru fourth most expensive real estate market in India: Knight Frank

India Sotheby's Int'l Realty clocks record deals worth $450 mn in FY23

Govt introduces quality control orders for 31 textile items, more on anvil

Tech giants offering one-year salary to encourage resignations in Europe

FMCG sales: Rural India pulls ahead in Q4FY23, shows Bizom data

Telecom sector to face slower mobile revenue growth in Q4: Analysts

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story