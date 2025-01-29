Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India aiming for 1,800 GW RE by 2047, 500 GW by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

India aiming for 1,800 GW RE by 2047, 500 GW by 2030: Pralhad Joshi

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said public sector banks can finance about Rs 10 lakh crore for RE target of 500 GW by 2030 while the remaining Rs 23 lakh crore will have to come

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad
He said initially the scheme was not picking up but now bankers are also financing. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India is eyeing a long-term target of 1,800 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2047 under 'Viksit Bharat@2047' vision when the nation will celebrate 100 years of independence, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the India Energy Transit Summit here, Joshi, who has the portfolio of 'Ministry of New & Renewable Energy', said, "Overall, things are very fast. Now we are not thinking about 2030 (when 500 GW of renewable energy capacity will be achieved), we are thinking about 2047."  He said whatever is planned for 2030 will be done but we are also thinking about 2047 (target of 1,800 GW).

"We have a long-term vision and roadmap under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for 2047... We will definitely achieve 500 GW capacity by 2030, that is for sure. We are even working for 1,800 GW installed non-fossil capacity by 2047."  The minister said 500 GW by 2030 is a short-term plan and the government is focusing on a long-term goal for 2047.

He said, "We have reached almost 100 GW solar capacity in the country. In the coming years, we are hopeful to add approximately 50 GW of new capacity annually. This is the speed at which we are going forward."  He said the installed RE (renewable energy) capacity has surged almost 200 per cent, from 75.52 GW in March 2014 to 220 GW today.

"Our journey in the past decade has been transformative," he noted.

About solar rooftop initiative, PM SuryaGhar Yojana aiming installation of one crore solar rooftops, he noted that India has already achieved 8.5 lakh installations so far.

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi urges DGCA to reduce high airfares to Prayagraj for Kumbh

Govt to soon take decision on increasing MSP for sugar: Pralhad Joshi

India ahead of other nations in green hydrogen sector: Union minister Joshi

Sad that govt stooped to this level: Manickam Tagore over cremation of MMS

India's RE capacity addition doubled to 15 GW in Apr-Nov: Pralhad Joshi

He said initially the scheme was not picking up but now bankers are also financing.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju said public sector banks can finance about Rs 10 lakh crore for RE target of 500 GW by 2030 while the remaining Rs 23 lakh crore will have to come from other institutions.

India requires Rs 33 lakh crore finance to achieve the 2030 RE target, he said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bubbling with potential: John Murphy's plan to scale Coca-Cola in India

Information Utilities can use Pan card to verify users registering debt

Govt revises quality control order to promote high-quality PV products

Govt approves National Critical Minerals Mission with Rs 34,300 cr outlay

Delhi airport's shops, restaurants, and rentals outpace aviation revenue

Topics :Pralhad Joshirenewable enrgyrenewable energy sector

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story