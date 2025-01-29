Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt revises quality control order to promote high-quality PV products

The revised order will come into effect 180 days from the date of publication. The order covers Solar PV modules, Inverters to be used in solar PV applications and storage batteries

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy
File Image (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 4:13 PM IST
The government has notified a revised Quality Control Order (QCO) to promote high-quality and efficient solar photovoltaic (PV) products, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has notified the Solar Systems, Devices, and Components Goods Order, 2025, which revises and supersedes the existing Solar Photovoltaics, Systems, Devices, and Components Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2017.

"The order aligns with the government's commitment to promoting high-quality and efficient solar photovoltaic (PV) products for sustainable energy development. It aims to enhance product reliability, ensure safety, and support India's ambitious renewable energy targets," the MNRE statement said.

The revised order will come into effect 180 days from the date of publication.

The order covers Solar PV modules, Inverters to be used in solar PV applications and storage batteries.

Topics :solar energyecological sustainabilitysolar projectRenewable energy policy

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

