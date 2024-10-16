6G standards, regulations must ensure inclusivity: Union minister Scindia

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday asserted that the standards and regulations around 6G should ensure inclusivity and affordability.

Speaking at the international 6G symposium at India Mobile Congress, the minister emphasised on the scope of India's tremendous opportunity in advancing 6G technology.

“Our 6G standards characterised by unprecedented speed, low latency and transformative applications must be for all... inclusive and accessible and affordable, and only then will it represent true value for all of humanity,” he said.

Scindia also mentioned the need for robust cybersecurity for citizens who will utilise the 6G technology. 6G or sixth-generation wireless technology, is set to lead the evolution of mobile communications in the years to come. At present, the 5G services are being rolled out across India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the 5G services in October 2022.

Scindia also said that India has a lot of potential in contributing to the regulations for the new technology. “India is home to nearly 31.7 per cent of the global STEM graduates, which presents a huge opportunity to be a vibrant supporter of 6G technology..,” he added.

India home to 131 million 5G users

In June, the telecom ministry had signed deals for strategic international partnerships for the roll out of 6G services. As part of the collaboration, the Bharat 6G Alliance signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association (6G IA) of Europe and 6G Flagship of the Oulu University.

The partnership will be focused on research and development efforts in 6G and related technologies, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, PM Modi, who was at the same event, highlighted India’s position as the world's second largest 5G telecom market. At the end of 2023, India had 131 million 5G users, according to the India Mobile Broadband Index report.