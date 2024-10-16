India-Canada crisis: US sides with Trudeau's version on Nijjar row. Updates

The United States on Tuesday backed Canada’s version of events regarding the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar , stating that India has opted not to cooperate in the investigation.





During a press briefing, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said: "We wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation. Obviously, they have not chosen that path…"

Miller’s remarks came a day after fresh diplomatic tensions arose between India and Canada, following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation that India was supporting “violent criminal activities” on Canadian soil. India, while rejecting the allegations, expelled top Canadian diplomats as a result of the standoff.





India also maintained that Canada has not shared "a shred of evidence" on the matter, despite multiple requests. While Canada said that India was cooperating in the probe.

What happened between India and Canada?

On Monday, the Centre said it had rejected Canada’s diplomatic communication from a day earlier, labelling Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other officials as “persons of interest” in an unspecified investigation.

On the same day, Royal Canadian Mounted Police Commissioner Michael Duheme and Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gauvin held a press conference, alleging that six Indian diplomats, including High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, were involved in a “campaign of violence” orchestrated by the Indian government.

In response, India dismissed the charges as baseless targeting of Indian officials in Canada and summoned Canada’s Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheeler over the matter. Stating that India has lost faith in the Trudeau administration, the Ministry of External Affairs announced that it had decided to withdraw Verma and other targeted diplomats and officials.

Subsequently, the Centre ordered six Canadian diplomats, including Wheeler, to leave the country by Saturday. The ministry also criticised Trudeau, linking his allegations to domestic vote-bank politics.

In a tit-for-tat move, Canada expelled six diplomats, including Verma. In a statement, Trudeau said the six officials were served a deportation notice as the evidence against them could not be ignored, stating it was necessary to “disrupt the criminal activities that continue to pose a threat to public safety in Canada.”

Amid the row, some community representatives in British Columbia have called for the closure of Indian consulates in Vancouver and Toronto for their “safety”.

On the matter, the US described the allegations as extremely serious and noted that India was cooperating. The US also stated that India had taken seriously the allegations over a foiled plot to kill separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a US citizen.

On Tuesday, India dispatched an inquiry committee to Washington DC to investigate US allegations regarding an Indian government official’s involvement in a plot to kill Pannun. An Indian national named Nikhil Gupta has been charged by US prosecutors in the case.