BJP MLA Anil Vij takes U-turn in Haryana CM race: 'Not a contender'

The BJP is holding its legislature party meeting in Haryana's Panchkula today, where the newly elected MLAs will likely select Nayab Singh Saini as the next CM of Haryana

Anil Vij
Anil Vij is BJP’s senior-most MLA in Haryana and secured his seventh consecutive victory from Ambala Cantt constituency. ( X@anilvijminister)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 1:29 PM IST
Senior BJP MLA from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij, said on Wednesday that he is not running for the position of Chief Minister in Haryana, taking a U-turn from his earlier stance when he expressed his interest in the position.

“I am not a contender. I have never asked for any post,” Vij said, adding that the party’s decision would be acceptable to him.

He made the latest comments ahead of the BJP’s legislature party meeting in Haryana’s Panchkula. In mid-September, Vij had said that if the party wins the Assembly polls, he will claim the CM post based on his seniority.

Vij is BJP’s senior-most MLA in Haryana and secured his seventh consecutive victory from Ambala Cantt constituency in the recently concluded polls. He defeated independent candidate Chitra Sarwara from the seat, reaffirming his influence in the key stronghold.

Notably, Vij was the home minister of Haryana under Manohar Lal Khattar. After Khattar stepped down to contest the June Lok Sabha elections, the BJP named Nayab Singh Saini as his successor. However, Vij was not a part of the Saini cabinet.

Saini likely to be chosen as CM today

Ahead of the polls, the saffron party announced that Saini would be its chief ministerial face. To conclude the process, the party is holding the Panchkula meeting today, where the newly elected MLAs will be choosing their leader for the CM post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will be a part of this key meeting, where Saini is likely to be confirmed as the next CM of Haryana.

The BJP won an unprecedented 48 out of the 90 constituencies in Haryana, despite facing challenges from anti-incumbency sentiment, employment-related grievances, and farmers' agitation. The oath taking ceremony of the BJP CM is likely to be held on Thursday, which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, among others.
First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 1:29 PM IST

