Home / Industry / News / 91Springboard starts new co-working in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks

91Springboard starts new co-working in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks

91Springboard has taken on lease 40,000 square feet office space in Gurugram to start a new centre with more than 1,000 seats capacity as demand for flexible workspace has risen post-Covid

Press Trust of India New Delhi
91Springboard starts new co-working in Gurugram with over 1,000 desks

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Co-working operator 91Springboard has taken on lease 40,000 square feet office space in Gurugram to start a new centre with more than 1,000 seats capacity as demand for flexible workspace has risen post-Covid.

91Springboard has already started the centre at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. This is its fourth co-working centre in the city, the company said in a statement.

With the opening of this new centre, the company now offers over 20,000 desks across eight cities.

Having established its first co-working centre in Delhi in 2012, 91Springboard currently has 24 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, and Goa.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India?

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

Realty sees surge in investment platforms, partnerships worth $4.5 bn

India's FMCG sales decline in April due to lower stocking at kiranas

Luxury housing sales in Indian cities surge 151% in Q1 2023: Report

JC Flowers ARC makes claim on Subhash Chandra's no-compete fees

IRM partners with Jio to drive enterprise risk management in telecom sector

Traders' body CAIT makes a case for lowering GST rate on beverages from 28%

Topics :co-workingReal Estate

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story