About 2,000 registrations issued under 'India Handloom' brand: Govt

About 2,000 registrations have been issued under the 'India Handloom' Brand for 184 product categories, the government said on Tuesday.

The 'India Handloom' Brand was launched on August 7, 2015, on the occasion of the National Handloom Day, to brand high-quality handloom products with zero defects and no ill-effects on the environment.

"Since the launch of the "India Handloom" Brand, 1,998 registrations have been issued under 184 product categories," the Ministry of Textiles said.

The government has undertaken various measures for promoting the handloom sector. To provide end-to-end support for promotion of the sector and welfare of handloom workers, the Ministry of Textiles is implementing the National Handloom Development Programme and Raw Material Supply Scheme across the country, it said.