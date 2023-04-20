Airports seek easier rules to boost travel, trade between India, Europe

Airport operators have called for simplified regulations on immigration, security and visa to encourage trade and tourism between India and the European Union (EU).
They made the request at the EU-India aviation summit in New Delhi on Thursday. More than 6.9 million people travelled between India and Europe (including the UK) in 2022.
The Airports Council International, which represents airports in the Asia Pacific and Europe, in a representation called for increasing cooperation in safety, security, consumer protection and visa issuance.
The airports called for creating a roadmap towards a ‘one-stop security regime’ (OSS) between the EU and India. The OSS will be based on mutual recognition of each others' security systems. It can smoothen transit processes at airports and reduce connecting time between flights. Currently, bags arriving from India are screened again at transit points in Europe.
EU’s OSS agreement with Singapore allows passengers and bags arriving from the Asian nation not to be subjected to a transit check on a connecting flight to Europe.
ACI has also recommended immigration pre-clearance between India and EU, similar to the process adopted by the US in airports like Abu Dhabi as it will facilitate ease of travel.
The airports have also urged simplification of the process, including the speedy delivery of consular and visa services as these would facilitate the movement of people between India and EU and enhance business relations and tourism.
"Consumers in India would be the first beneficiary of closer cooperation, with less hurdles and more choices to fly, more competitive prices and improved service more respectful of the environment," said Stefano Baronci, director general of ACI Asia-Pacific.