Alembic Pharma gets tentative approval from USFDA for generic cancer drug

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Friday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic version of cancer treatment drug Binimetinib tablets.

The tentative approval by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Binimetinib tablets of strength 45 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Based on USFDA's paragraph IV certifications list, Alembic is the sole first applicant to have filed its ANDA for Binimetinib Tablets, 45mg and upon final approval of this ANDA by the USFDA, the company may be eligible for 180 days of generic marketing exclusivity in the US, the company said.