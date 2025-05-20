Vedanta Chairman Agarwal calls for safeguard duty on aluminium imports

Billionaire industrialist Anil Agarwal has urged the Indian government to impose a safeguard duty on aluminium imports, similar to the recently introduced levy on steel, in a move to protect domestic producers from low-cost international competition. “I congratulate the government for proactively imposing a 12 per cent safeguard duty on steel. I am sure the government will consider aluminium also,” Vedanta Chairman Agarwal stated in a LinkedIn post. He noted that the ongoing global trade war is centred not only around the United States and China, but also around two critical commodities — aluminium and steel. “It is well known that the trade war is mainly between two countries – America and China. But do you know that there are also two commodities at the centre of this trade war — aluminium and steel?” Agarwal wrote.

He emphasised that both metals have become flashpoints in escalating global trade tensions. The United States recently introduced a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports, affecting even close allies such as Canada and Mexico. These measures have disrupted global metal markets and prompted protective responses.

India, in response, imposed a 12 per cent safeguard duty on steel imports to protect its domestic sector from global supply chain shocks.

Push for Aluminium Policy

Agarwal also called for a comprehensive policy framework to position India as a global aluminium manufacturing hub.

Highlighting the strategic significance of aluminium and steel, he said: "Aluminium and steel are strategically important because modern economies are built from these two metals — airports, railways, homes, cars, phones, everything."

He stressed the increasing importance of aluminium, particularly due to its light weight and recyclability, as nations transition towards greener infrastructure and mobility.

India’s Bauxite Advantage

Agarwal shared a visual showcasing the world’s leading bauxite-producing countries, with India ranked among top producers alongside Australia, Guinea, and China. According to the chart, Australia leads with 98,000 tonnes, followed by Guinea (97,000 tonnes), China (93,000 tonnes), and India with 23,000 tonnes.

Bauxite is the primary raw material used in aluminium production. It is refined into alumina (aluminium oxide), which is then processed through electrolysis to produce pure aluminium.

“With our huge bauxite reserves, India will become the aluminium hub of the world. This will also develop a huge downstream industry,” Agarwal added.