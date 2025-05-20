Lack of 6 GHz spectrum to cripple 5G expansion, telcos to tell govt

Telecom operators are set to challenge the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT's) latest draft rules that delicense the lower end of the 6 GHz spectrum — a move aimed at boosting Wi-Fi broadband — saying it will severely hamper 5G expansion, according to sources in the sector.

The lack of available spectrum for mobile telephony has already led Bharti Airtel to refarm its mid-band spectrum to meet soaring 5G traffic last year, while Reliance Jio has called for additional spectrum in the 3.5 GHz range, they pointed out.

ALSO READ: We plan to invest up to ₹8,000 crore in FY26 in India: Satish Pai Part of the much sought-after mid-band spectrum — which offers the best balance between signal coverage and capacity — the previously locked 6 GHz band has been the subject of a long-standing tug-of-war between telecom operators and tech firms. On Monday, the DoT issued draft rules stating that no prior authorisation or frequency assignment will be required for setting up, operating or using wireless devices for low-power indoor and very low-power outdoor access in the lower 6 GHz band (5,925–6,425 MHz).

“On a national level, access to the 6 GHz band is critical for large-scale 5G coverage, demand for which continues to grow. We will again raise this issue with the DoT,” said a senior official from a private telecom firm. The government has opened the draft rules to public feedback for 30 days, during which telecom companies are expected to submit formal responses.

He pointed to a report by global mobile industry body GSMA, which argues that India could save up to $10 billion annually in 5G network deployment through access to the 6 GHz spectrum.

Telcos have said India needs to free up at least an additional 1,200 MHz of spectrum to reach a total of 2 GHz across the mid-band — especially in the 6 GHz range — to meet the international standard of ‘IMT-2020’ user experience. This would ensure data rates of 100 megabits per second (Mbps) on downlink and 50 Mbps on uplink in densely populated urban areas, according to the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

“Jio’s approach is in line with many global telcos. Since several countries have already reserved most or all of the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use — such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 — operators have focussed on using mid-band spectrum (3.3–3.8 GHz) or C-band for 5G networks,” another telecom official said.

In December 2023, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) designated the 6.425–7.125 GHz band for licensed mobile operations. The decision was made during the 10th World Radiocommunication Conference, which is held every three to four years to review and revise international spectrum use agreements.

Meanwhile, the United States, United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil and the European Union have already allocated the entire 6 GHz band (5,925–7,125 MHz) for unlicensed use.