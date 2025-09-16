Home / Industry / News / Apollo Tyres named Team India lead sponsor in ₹579 cr deal till 2028

Apollo Tyres named Team India lead sponsor in ₹579 cr deal till 2028

Apollo Tyres becomes Team India's lead sponsor until March 2028 in a Rs 579 crore deal, marking its first major cricket sponsorship and replacing Dream11

Apollo Tyres partners up with BCCI
According to media reports, Apollo Tyres placed a bid of Rs 579 crore to secure the sponsorship.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Apollo Tyres as the new lead sponsor of Team India for two and a half years, concluding in March 2028, following Dream11’s exit.
 
This marks Apollo Tyres’ first foray into Indian cricket, BCCI stated on its website. It added that the partnership, secured after a bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value, underlining the growing commercial appeal of Indian cricket.
 
According to media reports, Apollo Tyres placed a bid of Rs 579 crore to secure the sponsorship. The company’s logo will feature on the jerseys of the men’s and women’s national teams across all formats. Earlier, the fantasy sports platform Dream11 had signed a three-year deal in July 2023 worth Rs 358 crore, taking over from educational technology firm Byju’s. Currently, Team India’s jersey does not feature a lead sponsor’s logo in the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup.
 
Rajeev Shukla, vice-president, BCCI, said the competitive nature of the bidding process reflects strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India.
 
“The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams,” Devajit Saikia, honorary secretary, BCCI, said in a statement. “We are excited about this being Apollo’s first major sponsorship in Indian cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport’s unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it is a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions.”
 
“Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the national team lead sponsor of Team India,” Neeraj Kanwar, vice-chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres, said in a statement. “This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust, and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sport at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”
 
For Apollo Tyres, the sponsorship is a powerful platform to connect with a diverse and passionate audience, BCCI noted. The company markets its products under two global brands, Apollo and Vredestein, with availability in over 100 countries through a wide network of branded, exclusive, and multi-product outlets.

Topics :Apollo TyresBCCIIndian Cricketsports sponsorships

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

