Home / Industry / News / Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

Ban on sugarcane juice won't affect ethanol blending targets: Officials

The latest government direction has come as negative news for the sugar companies, with their stocks trading lower for the second day on Friday

Investors felt that ethanol realisations would get impacted as the major feedstock moved to produce more sugar
Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The government's decision to not use sugarcane juice for making ethanol will not affect the Centre's target of achieving 20 per cent blending of ethanol in petrol by Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025-26, officials have said.

On Thursday, the government directed all sugar mills not to use sugarcane juice or syrup for making ethanol this year. The 2023-24 sugar season started in October, while the ethanol supply year (ESY) started in November.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Instead, the production of ethanol from B-heavy and C-heavy molasses has been allowed. Sugar mills will be encouraged to produce more from the latter, while existing orders from B-heavy molasses would continue, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said.

Chopra said sugar production has come down over the past 1-1.5 months and is expected to be down in the 2023-24 season. But a monthly review system will be instituted to keep an eye on the situation, he stressed. While the decision has been taken for the entire ongoing ESY, a change in sugar supply in the domestic market may trigger a change in the policy, other officials said.

The latest government direction has come as negative news for the sugar companies, with their stocks trading lower for the second day on Friday. Investors felt that ethanol realisations would get impacted as the major feedstock moved to produce more sugar.

The Centre's ethanol blending programme has been a major success for petrol, with E20 petrol (petrol blended with 20 per cent ethanol) now selling at more than 1,900 pumps across the country by public sector oil marketing companies. India managed to meet the initial target of 10 per cent ethanol blending in mid-2022, much ahead of the targeted timelines of November 2022.

This achievement in the course of the last eight years has also translated into a forex impact of over Rs 41,500 crores, reduced greenhouse gas emissions of 27 lakh Metric Tonnes, and also led to farmers being paid Rs 40,600 crore.

Also Read

We will bring vehicles that will run 100% on ethanol soon: Nitin Gadkari

Ethanol blending programme may hit supply bottleneck after successful run

African nations set to visit India for ethanol blending, biogas studies

FCI stops rice supply for ethanol production amid concerns over crop

Stop producing ethanol from sugarcane juice: Govt to all sugar mills

RBI to establish cloud for financial data, repository for fintech info

Infrastructure development picks pace under Modi govt, says Scindia

RBI's prolonged pause on repo rate favourable for corporate sector: Experts

Coca-Cola set to invest Rs 3,000 crore to install new plant in Sanand

Maruti's first EV with a range of 550 km set to be launched by March 2025

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :sugarcane crusherssugarcane farmersSugarcaneEthanol blending

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 6:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 years

Vedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11

India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four months

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

Next Story