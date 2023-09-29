BDR Pharma launches generic drug for fungal infections at 1/3rd the cost

Pharma company, BDR Pharmaceutical on Friday announced the launch of Zisavel capsules for treating invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis, both fungal infections. This generic medication, classified under azole antifungals, is offered at one-third of the price of the current therapy provided by the innovators.

Zisavel capsules will be available as 100 mg capsules and will be priced at Rs 7,992 for 7 capsules. “This is 1/3rd the cost of the present therapy available,” BDR Pharmaceutical stated in their release.

BDR Pharmaceuticals aims to make the treatment of invasive fungal diseases with isavuconazole as affordable as voriconazole and posaconazole, two new-generation antifungal agents. This initiative aims to widen access to these crucial medications, ensuring they are within reach of patients who currently struggle to afford them.

Speaking on the matter, Raheel Shah, director of Business Development at BDR Group, said, "The burden of fungus diseases varies substantially based on geography, type of infection, severity of the disease, and various other socioeconomic factors. Isavuconazole will play an important role in controlling the infection and overall life expectancy."

The global antifungal drugs market, valued at $15.80 billion in 2022, is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.74 per cent till 2030. The presence of fungal infections, including aspergillosis and candidiasis, drives this growth. In India, the antifungal drugs market was estimated at $ 1.56 billion in 2021, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.49 per cent over the priod from 2021 to 2030.

BDR Group comprises two main companies, BDR Pharmaceuticals International and BDR Life Sciences. These companies manufacture API and formulation, respectively. BDR Group focuses on development in four specialised therapeutic segments: oncology, critical care, gynecology and neurology.