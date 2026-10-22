Bhartiya Urban, Alpine to invest over ₹1,000 crore in Bengaluru project

Bhartiya Urban, the Bengaluru-based real estate arm of Bhartiya Group, has launched its latest project, Nikoo Homes 9, in a joint venture with Alpine, with plans to invest more than ₹1,000 crore, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

Located in North Bengaluru, the development is being built on 13 acres of freehold land and will comprise 1,584 units across two phases, the company said.

“As North Bengaluru continues to evolve into one of the city's most important growth corridors, we see increasing demand for communities that combine homes, wellness, recreation, retail and nature within a single ecosystem. Nikoo Homes 9 has been designed to respond to that shift in consumer expectations,” Rajan Aggarwal, chief finance and growth officer at Bhartiya Urban, said.

The project will also feature a 40,000-square-foot retail and commercial centre. Speaking about the group’s philosophy of ‘The Good Life’, Satanik Chaudhuri, head of marketing at Bhartiya Urban, said, “At Nikoo Homes, we believe there is no single definition of ‘The Good Life’. It is personal, shaped by what people value and aspire to. With Nikoo Homes 9, we bring this belief to life through design thinking and a consumer-first approach, creating spaces and experiences that inspire people to discover their own version of the good life, every day.” The developer said its brand philosophy is reflected in five guiding principles — family, community, culture, health and learning.