CDSCO mandates digital batch-wise clearance for high-risk pharma solvents

Tightening part of reforms after cough syrup deaths
The move comes a year after the CDSCO asked states to ensure testing before the manufacturing and release of batches into the market, following the deaths of at least 22 children linked to toxic cough syrups in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara.
The apex drug regulatory body subsequently conducted inspections at manufacturing facilities.
The inspections found that several licensed drug manufacturers were not testing each batch of excipients to verify compliance with prescribed standards before using them to manufacture formulations and finished products.
Coldrif, the cough syrup in question during the Chhindwara deaths, was found to contain the industrial chemical diethylene glycol (DEG), commonly used in making products such as brake fluids and paints, beyond permissible limits.