ISIG aims to boost advanced chip packaging, power electronics in India

The International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG), a dedicated industry body focused on advanced packaging and power electronics semiconductor chips, will host a two-day closed-door executive summit to bring together industry representatives, venture capitalists and government officials in the city, the group’s co-founder and chief executive officer, Salah Nasri, said.

Speaking at a select media roundtable, Nasri said that the summit aims to bring together semiconductor industry executives, especially in the advanced packaging and power electronics segments, where the next phase of growth will take place.

The growing importance of advanced packaging in the semiconductor ecosystem can be gauged from the changing perception of companies and countries towards this technology, Nasri said, adding that while in 2015, most companies treated packaging as a back-end commodity product, the increase in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have brought packaging back into focus.