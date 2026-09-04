CEA proposes mandatory 10% energy storage for RE projects from July 2027

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has proposed mandatory installation of energy storage systems for all ground-mounted solar power and wind power projects to be commissioned after July 2027, with a minimum storage duration of two hours and a capacity of at least 10 per cent of the installed capacity of the plant.

It proposes to make the requirement stricter, with projects commissioned after July 2029 and up to June 2031 required to be equipped with energy storage having a minimum storage duration of four hours.

The draft regulations assume significance given the challenges of grid stability with increasing penetration of infirm power from renewable energy sources.

Energy storage addresses the demand and supply mismatch by storing electricity when there is excess renewable power generation and discharging power during peak demand hours when clean power supply is comparatively lower. At present, the grid is struggling to absorb excess solar generation during solar hours, resulting in significant curtailment. India curtailed 8,133 GWh of solar power output between April and June 2026. In the draft regulations released on Thursday, CEA has also proposed mandating at least 15 per cent of inverters with grid-forming control for renewable energy power plants commissioned after July 2027. Grid-forming inverters are essential to maintain voltage and frequency stability.