Microsoft's Voluntary Exit Offer: Eligibility, benefits, deadline and more

Microsoft has introduced a Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) for eligible employees in India, the US, the UK and Canada, giving them the option to leave the company with financial support and career planning resources. The programme, announced on October 26 by Amy Coleman, Microsoft’s executive vice-president and chief people officer, is intended to offer employees "greater flexibility" while allowing teams to adjust their workforce to changing needs.

What is Microsoft's VEO?

The Voluntary Exit Offer is a time-limited programme that lets eligible employees leave Microsoft voluntarily, with support for the transition. It differs from a compulsory layoff because employees can choose whether to accept the offer.

In her announcement on the official Microsoft blog, Coleman said the initiative builds on the company’s experience with its Voluntary Retirement Programme earlier this year. She said the offer would provide employees considering opportunities outside Microsoft with another option.

Who all are eligible?

The VEO is available to eligible employees at internal job level 70 and below in participating teams across India, the US, the UK and Canada. However, the offer does not cover every employee at these levels. Eligibility depends on the organisation and its business priorities, customer commitments and workforce requirements.

Microsoft has around 23,000 employees in India, but the number eligible for the programme remains unclear. A PTI report has put the total number of eligible employees globally at approximately 60,000.

Employees who qualify are expected to receive an email with a link to their individual offer details. The specific terms, including the benefits available, will depend on the offer communicated to each employee.

Why has the company introduced the VEO?

Microsoft said the programme is intended to give employees more flexibility in deciding their next career move while helping participating teams respond to changing business needs.

The announcement comes as the technology company continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and reassess its workforce requirements.

The initiative follows the company’s Voluntary Retirement Programme earlier this year. Coleman said Microsoft would use the experience gained from that programme to learn from the new offer.

What support do employees get if they accept VEO?

Microsoft’s official announcement confirms that eligible employees will receive financial support and career planning resources.

According to a PTI report, the package is understood to resemble a standard severance arrangement, including one month’s base salary for every completed year of service, health insurance, and career transition support.

What employees must consider before accepting the VEO?

Employees should first establish whether they are eligible and carefully review the terms in their individual offer. The financial package should be assessed against their length of service, current compensation, expected expenses, and the time they may need to find another job.

They should also check the duration and scope of any continued health insurance, the treatment of unvested stock awards, applicable tax implications, and whether any other benefits or contractual obligations are affected.

For Indian employees, the deadline to accept the offer is December 1, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday.