Home / Industry / News / Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Three of the top-five cement makers saw their dealer count fall in FY24

JSW, Cement
Premium
Representative Picture
Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 5:44 PM IST
Dealer network to sell cement has failed to keep pace with the rise in cement volumes sold in the last financial year, data for top cement makers suggests. Industry experts suggest that factors at play could be the rise in non-trade demand, focus on larger dealerships, and online sales.

Three of India’s top five cement makers—Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and Nuvoco Vistas Corp—saw a decline in the number of dealers they sold cement to in FY24. The other two, UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, saw its dealer count rise by a modest three per cent. Dalmia Bharat (Cement) was the outlier, with a healthy 10 per cent rise in dealerships, data collated from annual reports suggests.

A spokesperson for Shree Cement said the company is focussed on increasing reach with the end-users, " Our channel network, consisting of both dealers and retailers, had improved in FY 24 as we enhanced our focus on retailers to better reach our end users. This is an ongoing exercise and we will continue to build our channel network," the company said in its response. 
 

An email query sent to Ambuja Cements and Nuvoco Vistas remained unanswered at the time of writing this story

“With the non-trade share rising, that could be one of the reasons that companies are rationalising the dealerships with small business turnovers,” said an industry analyst, who did not wish to be identified. Non-trade refers to cement sold directly to institutions, mainly for infrastructure, housing, and other large commercial projects. According to industry estimates, 35–40 per cent of sales in FY24 were non-trade.

In addition to the rise in non-trade sales, cement makers also appear to prefer larger dealerships as they expand capacities in a particular market. Company executives from south-based Keshav Cements told analysts in August that their expansion will help margins and “a deeper pocket to reach out for better sales and marketing programmes, better marketing reach, supplying to the larger dealer network who would like to consume at a higher rate, and giving better discounts.”

Further, over the last few years, conglomerates such as Aditya Birla Group and JSW have also tried to sell construction materials through their online platforms. Aditya Birla Group’s Birla Pivot earlier said the business had crossed Rs 1,000 crore in the first year of operations. In FY24, JSW One recorded Rs 9,000 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV). Both JSW One and Birla Pivot sell building materials such as paints, cement, steel, tiles, ceramics, and others through their respective e-commerce platforms.

The dealer count for JSW Cement in FY24 was at 5,043, down six per cent from FY23 and 13 per cent from FY22, according to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). An email query sent to JSW Cement remained unanswered.

Dealer Count 

Top-5 Cement makers FY24 FY23
UltraTech Cement 34971 33890
Ambuja Cements 11000 12000
Shree Cement 21053 21660
Dalmia Bharat (Cement) 22449 20258
Nuvoco Vistas Corp 8793 9535
  98266 97343

Source: Annual Reports

 

Topics :cement industryCement productionCement makers

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

