Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Three of India’s top five cement makers—Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, and Nuvoco Vistas Corp—saw a decline in the number of dealers they sold cement to in FY24. The other two, UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement maker, saw its dealer count rise by a modest three per cent. Dalmia Bharat (Cement) was the outlier, with a healthy 10 per cent rise in dealerships, data collated from annual reports suggests.

A spokesperson for Shree Cement said the company is focussed on increasing reach with the end-users, " Our channel network, consisting of both dealers and retailers, had improved in FY 24 as we enhanced our focus on retailers to better reach our end users. This is an ongoing exercise and we will continue to build our channel network," the company said in its response.

Dealer network to sell cement has failed to keep pace with the rise in cement volumes sold in the last financial year, data for top cement makers suggests. Industry experts suggest that factors at play could be the rise in non-trade demand, focus on larger dealerships, and online sales.

An email query sent to Ambuja Cements and Nuvoco Vistas remained unanswered at the time of writing this story

“With the non-trade share rising, that could be one of the reasons that companies are rationalising the dealerships with small business turnovers,” said an industry analyst, who did not wish to be identified. Non-trade refers to cement sold directly to institutions, mainly for infrastructure, housing, and other large commercial projects. According to industry estimates, 35–40 per cent of sales in FY24 were non-trade.

In addition to the rise in non-trade sales, cement makers also appear to prefer larger dealerships as they expand capacities in a particular market. Company executives from south-based Keshav Cements told analysts in August that their expansion will help margins and “a deeper pocket to reach out for better sales and marketing programmes, better marketing reach, supplying to the larger dealer network who would like to consume at a higher rate, and giving better discounts.”