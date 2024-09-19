Cement dealer network expansion slows down as non-trade demand rises

Dealer Count
|Top-5 Cement makers
|FY24
|FY23
|UltraTech Cement
|34971
|33890
|Ambuja Cements
|11000
|12000
|Shree Cement
|21053
|21660
|Dalmia Bharat (Cement)
|22449
|20258
|Nuvoco Vistas Corp
|8793
|9535
|98266
|97343
Source: Annual Reports
