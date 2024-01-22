Home / Industry / News / Centre asks GSI, others to increase pace of mineral blocks exploration

The government on Monday asked the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and other agencies to speed up exploration of mineral blocks.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 9:31 PM IST
Speaking at the 63rd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting, Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao urged state governments to be more aggressive in the implementation of exploration projects through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funding.

The GSI and other exploration agencies should increase the pace of exploration of critical minerals, Rao said.

He further urged stakeholders to make use of geoscience data available in the National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) portal for a smooth exploration process, the mines ministry said in a statement.

The GSI has formulated about 1,055 scientific programmes for 2024-25, including 392 mineral development projects that have the potential to generate auctionable mineral blocks, in the near future.

Topics :GSI reportMining industryMining minerals

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 9:31 PM IST

