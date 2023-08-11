Home / Industry / News / Health ministry proposes separate post for medical devices controller

Health ministry proposes separate post for medical devices controller

Specific provision for recall of drugs and devices; penal provisions for substandard drugs

Sohini Das
An industry source disclosed that the testing report of a medical devices testing officer would be considered conclusive evidence in any judicial matter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 7:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Union health ministry has proposed the creation of a separate post for a drugs and medical devices controller general in India, under whom a separate wing of officials would operate as regulators for the medical devices sector, according to sources familiar with the development.

On Thursday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) convened a meeting in Delhi to deliberate on matters related to the draft New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2023, said people in the know.

Key features of the proposed Bill were discussed in the meeting. The ministry has recommended constituting medical devices officers independent of drug control officers and creation of medical devices testing laboratories and the appointment of medical devices testing officers, a source said. Business Standard has seen a copy of the presentation detailing these aspects.

The medical devices manufacturing lobby has been pressing for a separate Bill and a separate proposal for medical devices. It has also written to the ministry requesting a recall of the proposed Bill that is likely to be tabled in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

An industry source disclosed that the testing report of a medical devices testing officer would be considered conclusive evidence in any judicial matter. The source added: “Medical devices officers will have the power to inspect, take samples and so on, and can also seek police assistance as and when required.”

This apart, the proposed Bill recommends the establishment of a separate AYUSH board for drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. It includes specific provisions for the recall of drugs and medical devices, as well as regulations pertaining to the power to prohibit or restrict the sale of drugs, cosmetics and medical devices through online channels.

Also Read

Industry, patient groups want draft drugs and medical devices Bill recalled

Pocket-friendly health: Price caps on critical medical devices extended

As Singapore hangs man, these are the nations with the harshest drug laws

India working on single-window portal for drug regulation processes

WHO investigating more syrups, drug samples; list of alerts may expand

India's first Agricultural Data Exchange (ADeX) launched in Hyderabad

ITC holding in hotel business key to its success, says CMD Sanjiv Puri

PMI Electro aims to reduce costs by 30%, boost turnover to Rs 1,200 cr

TN plans global investors' meet in Jan; attracts Rs 2.73 trillion in 2 yrs

After laptops, cameras and printers may be next in line for import curbs

Topics :Centredrug manufacturersMedical devices

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story