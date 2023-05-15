CERC is finding its room for decision-making limited by govt orders

What was the power ministry’s letter referring to? On the last day of December 2022, the power ministry issued a radical order. A new rule was inserted in the Electricity Act stating that distribution companies (power distribution companies) have the right to approach the regulator, ie CERC, and get prices at which they bill consumers revised within 90 days of regulations being published. The regulator has to take a decision on such applications within 120 days extendable to 150 days.

All told, Barua appears to have attracted the ministry’s displeasure in a remarkably short time. Power minister R K Singh has used Section 107 of the Electricity Act to tell the CERC, “In the recent past, the Ministry of Power came across a number of critical issues to address which it had to issue policy directions to CERC necessitating amendments in its regulations. Frequent changes in regulations are not in the interest of a predictable and stable regulatory framework in the country.” Over the weekend at least two chiefs of power companies told that their investors have asked them how much to read into this missive.