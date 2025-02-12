Chemists' association seeks meeting with NPPA on price display issue

The chemists' lobby, representing almost 1.2 million chemists in the country, is preparing to send a memorandum to the national pharma pricing regulator and also seek a meeting with it to discuss issues related to implementing the recent order from the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

Medicine retailers as well as online pharmacies will now have to "conspicuously" display the current drug price list according to the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) 2013, the NPPA said in an office memorandum (OM) dated February 4. The NPPA stated that dealers and even online pharmacies will now have to comply with the provisions of Para 24 and 25 of the DPCO, 2013. Any violation is punishable under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, the OM said.

"We are drafting a memorandum and plan to send it to the NPPA. Meanwhile, we are also seeking a time slot to have a meeting with them. It is virtually impossible to implement the recent order at chemist shops," said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). He explained that there are thousands of medicine manufacturers and hundreds of thousands of brands selling in the country. It is a mammoth task to compile the prices of all medicines and then display them in stores. Most stores, he said, are around 144 square feet in size.

Singhal further said that there could be a central website (by the government) where manufacturers can update prices from time to time and customers can check the prices if they wish to. Online pharmacies that Business Standard contacted said they are studying the order closely. Para 24 of the DPCO, 2013, states that every manufacturer should issue a price list (in Form V or Form VI) to the dealers, state drug controllers, and the government, indicating reference to price fixation or revision as covered by a Gazette notification by the government from time to time. Further, every retailer and dealer should display this price list as furnished by the manufacturer on a "conspicuous part of the premises" where they conduct business, such that it is easily accessible to any person wishing to consult it.