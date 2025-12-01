Home / Industry / News / Coal India's production drops by 3.7% in Apr-Nov period to 453.5 mn tonnes

Coal India's production drops by 3.7% in Apr-Nov period to 453.5 mn tonnes

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 471 MT of fossil fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal

coal mines
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

State-owned CIL's coal production dropped by 3.7 per cent to 453.5 million tonnes (MT) in the April-November period of the current financial year, even as the government is taking several steps to ramp up domestic output and bring down the reliance on imports.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, produced 471 MT of fossil fuel in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, the company's production rose by 1.2 per cent to 68 MT during the last month, over 67.2 MT in November last fiscal.

In the financial year 2024-25, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent below the company's target for the year.

Coal India Ltd's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes.

The company is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes and an offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 financial year.

Coal India Ltd had earlier said that it would aspire to reach its production target of 875 MT in the current fiscal year.

Coal India missed its production target in September and October.

While CIL's production declined 9.8 per cent to 56.4 MT in October, in September, the output of the Maharatna firm dropped to 48.97 MT.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apple challenges India's global turnover penalty law in antitrust case

Premium

Uttar Pradesh eyes global investment in BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing

Govt gives smartphone makers 90 days to preload govt cyber security app

Govt may relax rules under PLI scheme for ACC battery output after delays

Japanese property giants deepen their push into booming Indian market

Topics :coal industryCoal India LimitedCoal production

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story